3 arrested when Naperville cops break up Bar Louie crowd
Three people were arrested and an officer injured early Saturday morning when police broke up a crowd of more than 100 gathered at Bar Louie in downtown Naperville , Deputy Chief Jason Arres said. Naperville police were called to the 22 E. Chicago Ave. business at about 1 a.m. to help disperse the large group, Arres said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|16 hr
|Double Bubble
|1
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|Jan 17
|Cops know your dr...
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC