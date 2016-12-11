Wind chill advisory in effect until 1...

Wind chill advisory in effect until 10 a.m., more snow Friday

Thursday Dec 15

A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the Chicago area until 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said. Wind chill values will make the 6 degree temperatures feel like it is 15 degrees to 25 degrees below zero.

