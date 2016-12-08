Water taste test contest on tap in Batavia
The water taste test judges are Illinois State Rep. Steve Andersson, R-Geneva, North Aurora Village President Dale Berman and Kane County Sheriff's Office deputy Ron Hain of Sugar Grove. The Kane County Water Association's water taste test winner is the city of Aurora, represented by Bob Leible , Aurora's assistant superintendent of water production, who received the traveling plaque from the outgoing president of the association, Elburn resident Matt Wilson, water division manager for the city of St. Charles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Fri
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
|Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14)
|Dec 3
|KFC
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Dec 3
|wow
|2
|When are the entertainers leaving the country?
|Nov 25
|jethro
|1
|Deborah Habian walks away from huge debt
|Nov '16
|One car is enough
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC