Water taste test contest on tap in Batavia

The water taste test judges are Illinois State Rep. Steve Andersson, R-Geneva, North Aurora Village President Dale Berman and Kane County Sheriff's Office deputy Ron Hain of Sugar Grove. The Kane County Water Association's water taste test winner is the city of Aurora, represented by Bob Leible , Aurora's assistant superintendent of water production, who received the traveling plaque from the outgoing president of the association, Elburn resident Matt Wilson, water division manager for the city of St. Charles.

