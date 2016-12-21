VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, Illinois
There are 1 comment on the Gateway Pundit story from 18 hrs ago, titled VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, Illinois. In it, Gateway Pundit reports that:
Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Would you expect any less from them. Aurora is just turned to garbage between all the blacks and Mexicans it's a shame use to be a very nice town.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|4 hr
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
|Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14)
|Dec 3
|KFC
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Dec 3
|wow
|2
|When are the entertainers leaving the country?
|Nov '16
|jethro
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC