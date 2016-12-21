U-46 students, employees give back to communities
Wayne Elementary School students Domenica Frisone, left, Izabela Beth, middle, and Ellie Klein, right, pack meals for clients of Aurora-based Feed My Starving Children. Elgin Area School District U-46 students and staff are ringing in the holidays collecting toys, winter clothing, canned goods and packing meals for needy families and students within the district.
