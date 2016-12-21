Two more Amazon DCs on the way
The online giant plans to open two new facilities in Aurora, Ill, generating more than 1,000 additional full-time jobs with benefits to the state. Amazon currently operates warehouses in Edwardsville, Joliet and three facilities in Romeoville.
