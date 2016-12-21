Two more Amazon DCs on the way

Two more Amazon DCs on the way

Tuesday Dec 20

The online giant plans to open two new facilities in Aurora, Ill, generating more than 1,000 additional full-time jobs with benefits to the state. Amazon currently operates warehouses in Edwardsville, Joliet and three facilities in Romeoville.

