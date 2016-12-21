Sign up for entrance exam at Marmion Academy

Marmion Academy, 1000 Butterfield Road in Aurora, will host an Entrance Exam for eighth-grade boys beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. This exam is for any eighth grade boy who was unable to take the Scholarship Qualifying Exam Dec. 3. Register for the exam at www.marmion.org/admissions . While students are taking the exam, parents are invited to join members of Marmion Academy's administration, faculty and staff in the Decio Library for an informal Q&A session beginning at 9 a.m. Parents in attendance will be entered into a drawing for a $500 tuition deposit voucher, valid for the 2017-2018 school year.

