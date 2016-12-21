Sign up for entrance exam at Marmion ...

Sign up for entrance exam at Marmion Academy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Marmion Academy, 1000 Butterfield Road in Aurora, will host an Entrance Exam for eighth-grade boys beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. This exam is for any eighth grade boy who was unable to take the Scholarship Qualifying Exam Dec. 3. Register for the exam at www.marmion.org/admissions . While students are taking the exam, parents are invited to join members of Marmion Academy's administration, faculty and staff in the Decio Library for an informal Q&A session beginning at 9 a.m. Parents in attendance will be entered into a drawing for a $500 tuition deposit voucher, valid for the 2017-2018 school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malls debate teen policies after fights 3 hr Tony Tiger 2
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... 12 hr okimar 4
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Tue Zoo keeper 2
News Police warn about package thefts during holiday... Dec 23 killercomp 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Dec 18 susy89 52
News Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13) Dec 10 Wilsonthejudge 11
Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14) Dec 3 KFC 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,001 • Total comments across all topics: 277,417,354

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC