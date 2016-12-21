Route 34 Overpass in Aurora Opens to Traffic
Motorists can expect fewer delays and a safer commute thanks to the completion of the Route 34 Overpass on Aurora's Far East Side. City of Aurora officials, regional and state transportation leaders and elected officials cut the ribbon on the new overpass this week in a ceremony held at the neighboring Village Baptist Church.
