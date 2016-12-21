Rosary High School entrance exam set ...

Rosary High School entrance exam set for Jan. 7

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Eighth-graders seeking admission to Rosary High School must take the entrance exam at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the school, 901 N. Edgelawn Drive, Aurora. Register for the exam online at rosaryhs.com/exam .

