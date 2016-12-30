Rev. Pfleger Will Bring 750 Crosses To Michigan Ave. NYE To Protest Violence
An anti-violence rally and demonstration of remembrance for those who were killed in Chicago in 2016 will be led by Rev Michael Pfleger on Michigan Ave. on New Year's Eve morning. The demonstration, which starts at 11 a.m. in front of the Tribune Tower, will feature small, white wooden crosses being carried for each of the 750-plus people killed by this year.
