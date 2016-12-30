Rev. Pfleger Will Bring 750 Crosses T...

Rev. Pfleger Will Bring 750 Crosses To Michigan Ave. NYE To Protest Violence

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Chicagoist

An anti-violence rally and demonstration of remembrance for those who were killed in Chicago in 2016 will be led by Rev Michael Pfleger on Michigan Ave. on New Year's Eve morning. The demonstration, which starts at 11 a.m. in front of the Tribune Tower, will feature small, white wooden crosses being carried for each of the 750-plus people killed by this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malls debate teen policies after fights 2 min lol 3
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec 29 lol 6
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Dec 27 Zoo keeper 2
News Police warn about package thefts during holiday... Dec 23 killercomp 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Dec 18 susy89 52
News Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13) Dec 10 Wilsonthejudge 11
Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14) Dec 3 KFC 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,537,257

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC