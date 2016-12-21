Red Cross helps families displaced by...

Red Cross helps families displaced by Aurora fire

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The American Red Cross has secured temporary housing for more than a dozen people displaced in a fire Tuesday at an Aurora apartment building. The Chicago and Northern Illinois chapter of the nonprofit group also provided clothing and food for 13 people uprooted by the blaze that damaged 10 units in the building in the Hunter's Glen apartment complex on the 200 block of Oakhurst Drive.

