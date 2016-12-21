Public Access is seen as more than ju...

Public Access is seen as more than just a coffee shop

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Legal Record

A partnership between three local residents is bringing the building at the corner of West Downer Place and Stolp Avenue in downtown Aurora back to life. The trio of Mike Mancuso, owner of The Yetee, the popular tee-shirt printing company, along with Marcus and Jenni Contaldo of Modest Coffee are working to reinvent the space into a combination of a coffee shop, pie stop, art gallery and arcade called Public Access.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Dec 18 susy89 52
News Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13) Dec 10 Wilsonthejudge 11
Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14) Dec 3 KFC 2
Donald Trump for President Dec 3 wow 2
When are the entertainers leaving the country? Nov 25 jethro 1
Deborah Habian walks away from huge debt Nov '16 One car is enough 3
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 8
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,108 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,162

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC