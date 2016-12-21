Public Access is seen as more than just a coffee shop
A partnership between three local residents is bringing the building at the corner of West Downer Place and Stolp Avenue in downtown Aurora back to life. The trio of Mike Mancuso, owner of The Yetee, the popular tee-shirt printing company, along with Marcus and Jenni Contaldo of Modest Coffee are working to reinvent the space into a combination of a coffee shop, pie stop, art gallery and arcade called Public Access.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.
