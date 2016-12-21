Police warn about package thefts during holiday season
Christmas time brings a lot of residential package deliveries and police in the area are encouraging residents to take extra steps to prevent thefts. Local police are warning residents to keep unattended packages off front porches following a rash of thefts that have occurred throughout the area.
