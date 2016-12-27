Police suspect social media spurred mall violence Word of fights and planned disturbances passed through Twitter, other social media sites. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iBCCGL More than 1,000 people were estimated to be on line for NJ Transit buses after the Jersey Gardens Mall was evacuated on one of the busiest days of the year after a fight broke out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.