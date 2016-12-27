Police suspect social media spurred mall violence
Police suspect social media spurred mall violence Word of fights and planned disturbances passed through Twitter, other social media sites. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iBCCGL More than 1,000 people were estimated to be on line for NJ Transit buses after the Jersey Gardens Mall was evacuated on one of the busiest days of the year after a fight broke out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|4 hr
|okimar
|4
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|6 hr
|Terry
|1
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Tue
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
|Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14)
|Dec 3
|KFC
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC