Oswego man sentenced in Aurora child sex sting
Eric F. Ziemba, 42, of Oswego, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for attempting to pay for sex with underage girls in Aurora. A Kane County judge sentenced an Oswego man Friday to seven years in prison for attempting to pay for sex with underage girls in Aurora.
