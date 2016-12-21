No new charges in Fox Valley Mall fights
Aurora police continue to investigate a brawl and series of smaller fights that broke out at the Fox Valley Mall's food court Monday night. No new charges have been filed in connection with the fights that led to the evacuation of Aurora's Fox Valley Mall earlier this week, police said Wednesday.
