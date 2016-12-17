Newsmakers of the Year: Community mou...

Newsmakers of the Year: Community mourns loss of Beverly Holmes Hughes

SUGAR GROVE – The community grieved the passing of North Aurora resident Beverly Holmes Hughes, who served as Sugar Grove Public Library director for 21 years and died Nov. 19 at the age of 56 after a long battle with brain cancer. “Beverly always had a smile on her face and a warm greeting, and would take whatever time was necessary to help a library patron,” Bill Durrenberger had said.

