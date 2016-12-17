Newsmakers of the Year: Community mourns loss of Beverly Holmes Hughes
SUGAR GROVE – The community grieved the passing of North Aurora resident Beverly Holmes Hughes, who served as Sugar Grove Public Library director for 21 years and died Nov. 19 at the age of 56 after a long battle with brain cancer. “Beverly always had a smile on her face and a warm greeting, and would take whatever time was necessary to help a library patron,” Bill Durrenberger had said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|13 hr
|lol
|6
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Wed
|Tony Tiger
|2
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
|Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14)
|Dec 3
|KFC
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC