There are 1 comment on the Courier-Tribune story from 12 hrs ago, titled Malls debate teen policies after fights.

An unusually high number of teen fights at shopping centers across the U.S. over the Christmas weekend is prompting some mall operators to re-examine security policies and consider controversial restrictions on when and how teens may shop. Security task force members from malls across the U.S. conducted a conference call Tuesday to discuss strategies for preventing mayhem, which may include more mall security or even bans on teens coming to malls alone, after multiple reports of teen fights over the four-day holiday, said Stephanie Cegielski, vice president of public relations for the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Terry

Indianapolis, IN

#1 9 hrs ago
They should not allow kids under 17 out there without a parent unless with a parent during the holiday season and if they catch them out there permanent banning and $250 fine to the parents. That whole situation was ridicules there's plenty of places they could have went if they wanted to fight they were just looking to cause a seen.
