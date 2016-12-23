Hundreds Of Strange, 'Threatening' Ca...

Hundreds Of Strange, 'Threatening' Cards Were Found In Western Suburbs

Friday Dec 23

Police are investigating after hundreds of strange, vaguely-threatening cards were found around the Western suburbs this week. Aurora, Illinois police believe they were created and placed around town by an anti-abortion group, and do not pose a threat to the public.

