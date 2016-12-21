From 'Hamilton' to notable farewells,...

From 'Hamilton' to notable farewells, Chicago-area theater scene had a busy year

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

"Hamilton" may have dominated Chicago-area theater news this year, but the Broadway blockbuster's arrival wasn't the only story. In the suburbs, 2016 marked the year Buffalo Theatre Ensemble returned to its longtime home, Paramount Theatre flexed its muscles, Writers Theatre christened its new space and First Folio Theatre bid farewell to its guiding force.

