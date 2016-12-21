From 'Hamilton' to notable farewells, Chicago-area theater scene had a busy year
"Hamilton" may have dominated Chicago-area theater news this year, but the Broadway blockbuster's arrival wasn't the only story. In the suburbs, 2016 marked the year Buffalo Theatre Ensemble returned to its longtime home, Paramount Theatre flexed its muscles, Writers Theatre christened its new space and First Folio Theatre bid farewell to its guiding force.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|22 hr
|lol
|6
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Wed
|Tony Tiger
|2
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
|Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14)
|Dec 3
|KFC
|2
