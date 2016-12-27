Eight teens charged after huge fight ...

Eight teens charged after huge fight at Fox Valley Mall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

An Aurora police car is in the parking lot of Fox Valley Mall Monday evening after the mall was evacuated due to a fight. An Aurora police car is in the parking lot of Fox Valley Mall Monday evening after the mall was evacuated due to a fight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora 4 hr Zoo keeper 2
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... 14 hr !!! 1
News Police warn about package thefts during holiday... Dec 23 killercomp 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Dec 18 susy89 52
News Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13) Dec 10 Wilsonthejudge 11
Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14) Dec 3 KFC 2
Donald Trump for President Dec 3 wow 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,667 • Total comments across all topics: 277,379,131

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC