Early New Year's Eve party in Aurora
Spider-Man and other famous characters greet guests at Fox Valley Park District's Family New Year's Eve Party. Families and children can start their New Year's Eve activities early with a celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
|Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14)
|Dec 3
|KFC
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Dec 3
|wow
|2
|When are the entertainers leaving the country?
|Nov 25
|jethro
|1
|Deborah Habian walks away from huge debt
|Nov '16
|One car is enough
|3
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC