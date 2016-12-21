Deputy bitten by pit bull during robbery call in Aurora Township
Rashaan Strawder of Aurora Township faces numerous charges after a Kane County Sheriff's deputy was bitten by a pit bull. A Kane County sheriff's deputy was bitten by a pit bull as he was struggling with the dog's owner at a home in Aurora Township, police said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Dec 28
|Tony Tiger
|2
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
|Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14)
|Dec 3
|KFC
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC