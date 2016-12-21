Deputy bitten by pit bull during robb...

Deputy bitten by pit bull during robbery call in Aurora Township

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Daily Herald

Rashaan Strawder of Aurora Township faces numerous charges after a Kane County Sheriff's deputy was bitten by a pit bull. A Kane County sheriff's deputy was bitten by a pit bull as he was struggling with the dog's owner at a home in Aurora Township, police said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec 29 lol 6
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Dec 28 Tony Tiger 2
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Dec 27 Zoo keeper 2
News Police warn about package thefts during holiday... Dec 23 killercomp 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Dec 18 susy89 52
News Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13) Dec 10 Wilsonthejudge 11
Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14) Dec 3 KFC 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,675 • Total comments across all topics: 277,524,609

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC