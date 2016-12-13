Deaf children from North Aurora school and beyond share wishes with Santa
Samuel Nou Paw, 6, a first-grader at Schneider Elementary School in North Aurora, uses American Sign Language to talk Christmas wishes with Santa at Luigi's Pizza in Aurora on Dec. 12. On hand are Kristina Neville , teacher of deaf and hearing-impaired students at Schneider; Jeanne McDonald, a teacher of hearing-impaired students at Allen Elementary School in Aurora; Santa ; and Michelle Needham, president of the Aurora Noon Lions Club, which sponsored the 11th annual party. Children with hearing impairment used American Sign Language to talk Christmas wishes with Santa Claus at Luigi's Pizza in Aurora on Dec. 12, according to a news release.
