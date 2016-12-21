Dawn Patrol: Fight shuts down Fox Val...

Dawn Patrol: Fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

Employees at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora say a fight and possibly multiple fights inside drew a significant police presence and shut down the building for business about 7:30 p.m., nearly 90 minutes before the scheduled closing time. Full story .

