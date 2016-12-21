Chaos reigns as malls across the country break out into mass brawls
Brawls to the mall! Chaos reigns in shopping centers as teens and post-Christmas sale hunters engage in massive fist-fights, while reports of gun shots lead to police teams being deployed Malls across America descended into violence Monday as bargain-hungry shoppers engaged in mass brawls, fought in food courts and - in one instance - led to a SWAT team being deployed. One fight, at The Mills in Jersey Gardens, New Jersey, 48,000 people fleeing after a fight culminated in a loud bang and a person shouting 'shots fired' at around 5pm.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|1 hr
|Bill
|1
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|1 hr
|!!!
|1
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
|Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14)
|Dec 3
|KFC
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Dec 3
|wow
|2
