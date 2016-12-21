Chaos reigns as malls across the country break out into mass brawls

Brawls to the mall! Chaos reigns in shopping centers as teens and post-Christmas sale hunters engage in massive fist-fights, while reports of gun shots lead to police teams being deployed Malls across America descended into violence Monday as bargain-hungry shoppers engaged in mass brawls, fought in food courts and - in one instance - led to a SWAT team being deployed. One fight, at The Mills in Jersey Gardens, New Jersey, 48,000 people fleeing after a fight culminated in a loud bang and a person shouting 'shots fired' at around 5pm.

