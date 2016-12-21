Challenger Schultz withdrawing from Naperville Township road district race

Carl Schultz, who had filed to oppose longtime Naperville Township Highway Commissioner Stan Wojtasiak in a Feb. 28 Republican primary to help determine who will hold the seat for the next four years, now says he is withdrawing from the race. Naperville Township Highway Commissioner candidate Carl Schultz says he is withdrawing from the Feb. 28 primary race because his goal of creating a more efficient road district looks like it's on the way to being accomplished.

