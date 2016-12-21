Candidates set for first Fox Valley P...

Candidates set for first Fox Valley Park District Board election

It will be a first when 11 residents vie for a total of seven seats on the Fox Valley Park District Board of Commissioners in the April 4 elections. They will be the first candidates on the ballot in the park district's 70-year existence, a news release stated.

