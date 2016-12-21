Aurora teens bake cookies for firefighters, learn about heroism
Nearly 300 cookies made their way to Aurora firefighters Thursday, thanks to some students who have been learning about heroism -- and about baking for a crowd. Granger Middle School family and consumer science teacher Ginne Gates has a stepson who is a firefighter in Oswego and says she wants her students to recognize the sacrifices firefighters make every day.
