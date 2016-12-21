Aurora street superintendent to speak to Invested Neighbors
Invested Neighbors, an Aurora University-area citizens group, will learn the state of Aurora's streets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Timothy Forbes, superintendent of street maintenance, will update Invested Neighbors in the Homer Easley room at the STEM school at Aurora University, 405 S. Gladstone Ave. in Aurora. The public is invited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|11 hr
|Tony Tiger
|2
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|20 hr
|okimar
|4
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Tue
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
|Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14)
|Dec 3
|KFC
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC