Aurora street superintendent to speak to Invested Neighbors

Invested Neighbors, an Aurora University-area citizens group, will learn the state of Aurora's streets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Timothy Forbes, superintendent of street maintenance, will update Invested Neighbors in the Homer Easley room at the STEM school at Aurora University, 405 S. Gladstone Ave. in Aurora. The public is invited.

