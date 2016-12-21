Aurora police: Messages threatening 'something terrible' not credible
Aurora police say they have found nothing credible in their investigation of "cryptic" messages posted on vehicles that claim "something terrible" will happen in the city Dec. 31. Police Sgt. Don Flowers said Aurora investigators have been collaborating with other departments to look for the source and meaning of the messages for several days.
