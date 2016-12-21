Aurora man guilty in $1.35 million he...

Aurora man guilty in $1.35 million heroin bust

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Daily Herald

An Aurora man faces up to 60 years in prison after a judge convicted him of having about 20 pounds of heroin, along with money laundering. Authorities seized the estimated $1.35 million in drugs, along with $84,000, from the home of Modesto Alarcon, 44, in April 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police warn about package thefts during holiday... Fri killercomp 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Dec 18 susy89 52
News Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13) Dec 10 Wilsonthejudge 11
Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14) Dec 3 KFC 2
Donald Trump for President Dec 3 wow 2
When are the entertainers leaving the country? Nov 25 jethro 1
Deborah Habian walks away from huge debt Nov '16 One car is enough 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,869

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC