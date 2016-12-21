Aurora family accepts early Christmas present from Habitat: their own home
CAPTION: Zemuy Zeray and wife Gebriala Gebremeskal recently accepted keys to their new home, a ren-ovated Habitat for Humanity house on North Elmwood Drive in Aurora. The house is Habitat's 56th home in Aurora, Montgomery and North Aurora since the volunteer group's founding in 1989.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
|Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14)
|Dec 3
|KFC
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Dec 3
|wow
|2
|When are the entertainers leaving the country?
|Nov 25
|jethro
|1
|Deborah Habian walks away from huge debt
|Nov '16
|One car is enough
|3
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC