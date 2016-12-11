Aurora bridge improves safety at once-deadly railroad crossing

Construction crews building a bridge to carry Route 34 over the Canadian National railroad in Aurora paid so much attention to detail that they preserved and relocated a memorial to two teens killed at the crossing nearly two decades ago. The bridge is a safety measure so trains, cars, bicyclists and people on foot no longer have to cross at the same elevation, city and state officials said Thursday as they celebrated the $46 million structure with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.