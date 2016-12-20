2 Illinois Bike Lanes Made The List O...

2 Illinois Bike Lanes Made The List Of 2016's Best New Bike Lanes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Chicagoist

Two bike lanes from Illinois are on an annual list of the best new bike lanes in the U.S., and one of them is in Chicago. The advocacy group People for Bikes reviews bike infrastructure in cities around the year, and publishes an annual list of the best newly built bike lanes and how they help commuters get around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Dec 18 susy89 52
News Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13) Dec 10 Wilsonthejudge 11
Tony's Fresh Market (Jul '14) Dec 3 KFC 2
Donald Trump for President Dec 3 wow 2
When are the entertainers leaving the country? Nov 25 jethro 1
Deborah Habian walks away from huge debt Nov '16 One car is enough 3
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 8
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,122 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,081

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC