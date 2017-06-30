World Class Capital Acquires 2 Self-Storage Facilities in Denver Market

World Class Capital Group LLC , which operates the Great Value Storage brand, has acquired a pair of self-storage facilities in the Denver metropolitan market for a combined $9.9 million from Business Property Trust LLC. The Best Bargain Storage properties together comprise 102,790 square feet in 724 units. Nate Paul, president and CEO of WCCG, purchased the assets through affiliate company GVS Colorado Holdings I LLC, according to the source.

