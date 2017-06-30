World Class Capital Acquires 2 Self-S...

World Class Capital Acquires 2 Self-Storage Facilities in Denver Market

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

World Class Capital Group LLC , which operates the Great Value Storage brand, has acquired a pair of self-storage facilities in the Denver metropolitan market for a combined $9.9 million from Business Property Trust LLC. The Best Bargain Storage properties together comprise 102,790 square feet in 724 units. Nate Paul, president and CEO of WCCG, purchased the assets through affiliate company GVS Colorado Holdings I LLC, according to the source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 23 min cpeter1313 51,279
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr tbird19482 28,807
Looking for Robert Mendoza (Oct '16) Tue Sandista 10
Help your daughter launch a business this summer! Tue Trisha 7
Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10) Tue French Blue 323
Nicole DuBois Savage Mon Shaliji 18
Deepak Chapra has defective brain Mon T Ray 5
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC