What does an engineer look like? CU B...

What does an engineer look like? CU Boulder campaign counters stereotypes

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: LongmontFYI

Lilian Garcia is seen outside the Engineering Center on the University of Colorado campus on June 28. Garcia, a CU graduate, is active in the #ILookLikeAnEngineer movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min yehoshooah adam 51,276
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr yehoshooah adam 28,806
Looking for Robert Mendoza (Oct '16) Tue Sandista 10
Help your daughter launch a business this summer! Tue Trisha 7
Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10) Tue French Blue 323
Nicole DuBois Savage Mon Shaliji 18
Deepak Chapra has defective brain Mon T Ray 5
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,979 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC