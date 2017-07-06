New I-70 training center will aid effort to hire 350 local residents for massive highway project
The Colorado Department of Transportation intends to reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of I-70 East, add one new Express Lane in each direction, remove the aging 50-year old viaduct , lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards, and place a 4-acre cover over a portion of the lowered interstate. A rendering released in August 2016 shows the section of an expanded Interstate 70 that would have a 4-acre cover on top.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|Terra Firma
|51,551
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|28,900
|woman have you ever cought someone jacking off ... (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|Stephnia
|42
|What happened on 16th St last night? (Apr '06)
|20 hr
|Choco
|3
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|20 hr
|Choco
|60
|Looking for Robert Mendoza (Oct '16)
|20 hr
|Annie
|12
|CHI-St. Lukes Health CEO's
|Tue
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC