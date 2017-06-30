Missing Elbert Co. kids found in Aurora

Missing Elbert Co. kids found in Aurora

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

AURORA, Colo. Authorities found two missing Elbert County children Sunday at a hotel in Aurora and arrested a man in connection with their disappearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 min Respect71 51,238
Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10) 4 hr French Blue 323
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr Respect71 28,801
Nicole DuBois Savage 15 hr Shaliji 18
Deepak Chapra has defective brain 15 hr T Ray 5
Help your daughter launch a business this summer! 15 hr Jahmar 6
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 15 hr Sharmin 16
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,371 • Total comments across all topics: 282,229,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC