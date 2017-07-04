In Colorado's drumbeat of medical mer...

In Colorado's drumbeat of medical mergers, rural hospitals often trade independence for better care

14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs has stood for 71 years as an independent bastion of health care in its bucolic mountain community. The 39-bed hospital announced last month that it is merging with Colorado hospital heavyweight UCHealth, which already encompasses seven other hospitals and more than 1,600 patient beds in the state.

