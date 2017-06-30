Hundreds gather in Denver in support ...

Hundreds gather in Denver in support of Trump

For many, Fourth of July is a day for spending time with family, honoring those who fought for the United States' independence and celebrating being an American. For about 100 people, Independence Day this year was a day for celebrating a president who they feel has not only given them a voice, but is also leading the country in the right direction.

