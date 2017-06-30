Hundreds gather in Denver in support of Trump
For many, Fourth of July is a day for spending time with family, honoring those who fought for the United States' independence and celebrating being an American. For about 100 people, Independence Day this year was a day for celebrating a president who they feel has not only given them a voice, but is also leading the country in the right direction.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Solemon
|51,314
|woman have you ever cought someone jacking off ... (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Liqual
|38
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|18
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|Johilir
|739
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|28,818
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|14 hr
|Jessica Scharet
|11
|Looking for Robert Mendoza (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Sandista
|10
