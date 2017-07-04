Fireworks caused house fire over the ...

Fireworks caused house fire over the weekend in Aurora

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

An Aurora man shooting fireworks mortars over the weekend caused his house to burn, leading fire officials to warn people of the risks of shooting them. The fire started after midnight Saturday at a home on the 17000 block of East Utah Place, said Laure Bridges, an Aurora Fire Rescue spokeswoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Terra Firma 51,273
Looking for Robert Mendoza (Oct '16) 4 hr Sandista 10
Help your daughter launch a business this summer! 4 hr Trisha 7
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 9 hr yehoshooah adam 28,802
Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10) 17 hr French Blue 323
Nicole DuBois Savage Mon Shaliji 18
Deepak Chapra has defective brain Mon T Ray 5
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,810 • Total comments across all topics: 282,243,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC