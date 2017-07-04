Fireworks caused house fire over the weekend in Aurora
An Aurora man shooting fireworks mortars over the weekend caused his house to burn, leading fire officials to warn people of the risks of shooting them. The fire started after midnight Saturday at a home on the 17000 block of East Utah Place, said Laure Bridges, an Aurora Fire Rescue spokeswoman.
