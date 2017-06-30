Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora damaged, possibly by vandals
Police suspect vandals shattered the glass in the Colorado Freedom Memorial at East 6th Avenue and Buckley Road. Photo by Gabriel Christus, The Aurora Sentinel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|21 min
|Nicholas
|51,253
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|34 min
|yehoshooah adam
|28,802
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|French Blue
|323
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|19 hr
|Shaliji
|18
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|19 hr
|T Ray
|5
|Help your daughter launch a business this summer!
|20 hr
|Jahmar
|6
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|20 hr
|Sharmin
|16
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC