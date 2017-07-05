Aurora reopens Plains Conservation Ce...

Aurora reopens Plains Conservation Center programming with help from Denver Botanical Gardens

The city is working on a land management plan to offer classes, recreation and cultural opportunities on the 1,100 acre site Several teepees can be seen from the road at the entrance to the center. The Plains Conservation Center is open again where visitors can access the more than one thousand acres on June 27 in Aurora.

