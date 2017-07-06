Aurora company pays nearly $2 million to settle claims it stiffed U.S. Postage Service
An Aurora company that offers same day shipping has paid nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to pay adequate postage costs to the U.S. Postal Service. The settlement resolves a long-running investigation of the company AtLast, which was created in 2003 and later purchased by Newgistics Inc., according to a news release by Jeffrey Dorschner, a spokesman for Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer.
