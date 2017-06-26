What happens when the federal governm...

What happens when the federal government eliminates health coverage? Lessons from the past

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: The Raw Story

By Simon Haeder, Assistant Professor of Political Science, West Virginia University. Larissa Pisney of Denver protests outside the Aurora, Colorado offices of Rep. Mike Coffman to show her displeasure with efforts to dismantle the ACA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Frankie Rizzo 51,460
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 49 min Respect71 28,753
Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16) 8 hr Wrestler facesitter 13
Lookin in denver 16 hr Heavenlee 9
Can you fart in a jar and screw on the lid 18 hr Frankenfool 1
News Witnesses: Hit & Run Driver Intentionally Ran D... 18 hr diddlydoo 1
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Mon Ron Paul Liberty 170
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,090 • Total comments across all topics: 282,060,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC