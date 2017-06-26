What happens when the federal government eliminates health coverage? Lessons from the past
By Simon Haeder, Assistant Professor of Political Science, West Virginia University. Larissa Pisney of Denver protests outside the Aurora, Colorado offices of Rep. Mike Coffman to show her displeasure with efforts to dismantle the ACA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,460
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|49 min
|Respect71
|28,753
|Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16)
|8 hr
|Wrestler facesitter
|13
|Lookin in denver
|16 hr
|Heavenlee
|9
|Can you fart in a jar and screw on the lid
|18 hr
|Frankenfool
|1
|Witnesses: Hit & Run Driver Intentionally Ran D...
|18 hr
|diddlydoo
|1
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Ron Paul Liberty
|170
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC