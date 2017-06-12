Want to stop mass shootings? Let's get more guns in the right hands
The recent mass murders on London Bridge ended eight minutes after they began, when armed English police officers arrived and shot the killers. Other police officers, who had batons but not firearms, happened to be near the scene when the attack began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Terra Firma
|50,797
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|28,626
|Some Religious Groups Engage in Racketeering
|4 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|4
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|9 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|15
|Help your daughter launch a business this summer!
|20 hr
|Wth
|4
|Roosters
|Jun 16
|greasy creek
|5
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|729
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC