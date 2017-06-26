Uzbek terror suspect Jamshid Muhtorov...

Uzbek terror suspect Jamshid Muhtorov's attorney proposes

An attorney for an accused terrorist set to be released on bond pending his long-delayed trial say he should be allowed to get a job and stay with his wife even though she will be a witness at his trial. The motion in the case against Jamshid Muhtorov, followed Senior U.S. District Judge John Kane's decision on Friday to release him on bail pending his trial.

