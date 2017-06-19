US embassy hosts active shooter training in Barbados

Deputy Chief of Police of the city of Aurora, Colorado, Paul O'Keefe, facilitated training sessions at the US Embassy and at the Regional Security System in Barbados BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The US embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, recently conducted two training sessions on how to prepare for an active shooter attack. At a June 16 session held at the embassy, participants included members of the Overseas Security Advisory Council, the American Chamber of Commerce for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, representatives of the Barbados Hotel & Tourism Association, and members of the diplomatic community.

