Toddler accidentally shot at Denver-area home

40 min ago Read more: The Gazette

Authorities say a 3-year-old boy is recovering after he was accidentally shot in the arm at a Denver-area home. officers were called to the Commerce City home Wednesday afternoon, and the boy is in stable condition at a children's hospital in Aurora.

