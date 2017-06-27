Toddler accidentally shot at Denver-area home
Authorities say a 3-year-old boy is recovering after he was accidentally shot in the arm at a Denver-area home. officers were called to the Commerce City home Wednesday afternoon, and the boy is in stable condition at a children's hospital in Aurora.
